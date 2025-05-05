Kevin Kisner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Kevin Kisner returns to compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The tournament takes place May 8-11, 2025, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Kisner's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-68
|E
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kisner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-68-77-71
|+6
|2.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|67-66-70-73
|-8
|--
Kisner's recent performances
- Kisner's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
- Kisner has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has averaged -0.962 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.170
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.242
|-0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.545
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.534
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.402
|-0.962
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 288.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner has a -1.242 mark. He has a 59.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he is breaking par 15.36% of the time.
- Kisner has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 217th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.