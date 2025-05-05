PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Kisner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Kevin Kisner returns to compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The tournament takes place May 8-11, 2025, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Kisner's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-68E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Kisner's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kisner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-68-77-71+62.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-75-72+2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC76-74+8--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2967-66-70-73-8--

    Kisner's recent performances

    • Kisner's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
    • Kisner has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has averaged -0.962 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1700.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.242-0.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5450.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.534-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.402-0.962

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 288.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner has a -1.242 mark. He has a 59.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he is breaking par 15.36% of the time.
    • Kisner has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 217th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

