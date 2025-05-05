Vince Whaley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Vince Whaley of the United States reacts to his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Whaley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Whaley's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Whaley has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.098
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.547
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|124
|-0.097
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.308
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.238
|0.291
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley ranks 82nd in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.098, while his average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley sports a -0.547 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Whaley has accumulated 181 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 113th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.