Vince Whaley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.

Whaley has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.