Victor Perez betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.371 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Perez is delivering a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.