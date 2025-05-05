Victor Perez betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Victor Perez of France waits to play his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Victor Perez returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 46th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Perez's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Perez's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-69-73
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|66-69-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-70-73-69
|-3
|36.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T72
|67-69-72-76
|E
|2.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|18.000
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
- Perez has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.244
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.371
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|171
|-0.396
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.023
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.196
|0.294
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.371 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez is delivering a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 146 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.