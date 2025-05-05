PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Victor Perez of France waits to play his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Victor Perez returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 46th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Perez at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Perez's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4671-66-72-69-6

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Perez's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-69-73-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1866-69-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2269-70-73-69-336.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-66-70-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT7267-69-72-76E2.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3469-69-68-69-1318.000

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
    • Perez has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2440.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3710.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-0.396-0.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0230.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.1960.294

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez is sporting a 0.371 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez is delivering a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Perez has accumulated 146 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
