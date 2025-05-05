Trevor Cone betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Trevor Cone will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Cone's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Trevor Cone's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-79
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-66-71-67
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-82
|+9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-73
|-1
|--
Cone's recent performances
- Cone's best finish was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of 5-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged -0.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.154
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.121
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.259
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|184
|-1.139
|-0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.674
|-0.119
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone's average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 24th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.121 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone has delivered a -1.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 184th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 183rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.12.
- Cone has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 205th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.