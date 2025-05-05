PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 07: Trevor Cone of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 07, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Trevor Cone will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Cone's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cone at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Trevor Cone's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-79+1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-66-71-67-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5468-70-72-68-103.646
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-75+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-82+9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-75-73-1--

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone's best finish was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of 5-under.
    • Cone has an average of 0.511 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged -0.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.1540.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.1210.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.259-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting184-1.139-0.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-1.674-0.119

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone's average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranks 24th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sports a -0.121 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone has delivered a -1.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 184th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 183rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.12.
    • Cone has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 205th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
