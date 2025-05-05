Trent Phillips betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
TULUM, MEXICO - MAY 03: Trent Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya 2025 on May 03, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Trent Phillips is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This will be Phillips' first appearance at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for this tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Phillips' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Trent Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has an average of -1.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -1.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.323
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has averaged -1.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Phillips has averaged -0.393 in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Phillips has posted an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five events.
- Overall, Phillips has averaged -1.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.