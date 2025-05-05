PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Trent Phillips betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

TULUM, MEXICO - MAY 03: Trent Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya 2025 on May 03, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Trent Phillips is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This will be Phillips' first appearance at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Phillips' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Trent Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has an average of -1.512 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -1.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.323

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

