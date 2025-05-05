Kris Ventura betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Ventura's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|68-71-70-73
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|77
|74-67-76-75
|+8
|2.300
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-70-67-74
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|64-71-71-67
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-69-71-70
|-5
|7.288
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.113
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.083
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.379
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.168
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.180
|-0.276
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.083 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.