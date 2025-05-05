Kris Ventura betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.083 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.