5H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Ventura's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3168-71-70-73-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7774-67-76-75+82.300
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-70-67-74-65.400
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2564-71-71-67-1131.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-69-71-70-57.288

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1130.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.083-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.379-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.168-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.180-0.276

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranks 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.083 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
    • Ventura has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 109th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW