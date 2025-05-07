PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Chez Reavie returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 32nd in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Reavie's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3268-66-71-70-9

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Reavie's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Reavie's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-75+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7270-67-74-72-51.680
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American Express7171-67-69-76-52.900
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4771-66-67-75-5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--

    Reavie's recent performances

    • Reavie's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.552-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.376-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.444-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.873-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.245-0.662

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.552 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie is sporting a -0.376 mark. He has a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reavie has delivered a -0.873 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.93, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Reavie has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 208th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

