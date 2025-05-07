Chez Reavie betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Chez Reavie of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Chez Reavie returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 32nd in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Reavie's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Reavie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|70-67-74-72
|-5
|1.680
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|71
|71-67-69-76
|-5
|2.900
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|71-66-67-75
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has an average of -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.552
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.376
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.444
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.873
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.245
|-0.662
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.552 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie is sporting a -0.376 mark. He has a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie has delivered a -0.873 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.93, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Reavie has accumulated 8 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 208th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
