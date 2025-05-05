Joel Dahmen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.555 (22nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.87% ranks 49th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Dahmen is sporting a 0.259 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 122nd.

On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.

Dahmen ranks 49th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.11% and 93rd in Par Breakers at 22.07%.