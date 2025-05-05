Joel Dahmen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Joel Dahmen of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 59th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Dahmen's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|62-66-71-76
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-66-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|76-66-74-75
|+3
|11.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-17
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.259
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.555
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.130
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.143
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.541
|0.327
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.555 (22nd) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.87% ranks 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Dahmen is sporting a 0.259 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 122nd.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97.
- Dahmen ranks 49th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.11% and 93rd in Par Breakers at 22.07%.
- He has accumulated 331 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 74th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.