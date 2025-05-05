Trace Crowe betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Crowe has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.

Crowe has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.