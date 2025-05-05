PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trace Crowe betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Trace Crowe returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to take place May 8-11. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Crowe finished tied for 32nd with a score of 9-under par.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Crowe's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3271-63-71-70-9

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Crowe's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Crowe's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-61-68-2572.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7268-71-74-70-51.680
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-75+8--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3767-70-68-72-7--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D69-72-75E--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's Open6367-71-69-76-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT5470-66-68-72-8--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4268-69-72-67-12--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC76-69+1--

    Crowe's recent performances

    • Crowe has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Crowe has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe has averaged -0.260 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.018-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.626-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4460.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.4920.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.295-0.260

    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.018 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe has sported a -0.626 mark.
    • Crowe has averaged 306.5 yards in Driving Distance this season.
    • On the greens, Crowe has delivered a 1.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.17 Putts Per Round.
    • Crowe has accumulated 74 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on TOUR.
    • He has broken par 25.93% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW