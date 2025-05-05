Trace Crowe betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Trace Crowe returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to take place May 8-11. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Crowe finished tied for 32nd with a score of 9-under par.
Crowe's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|68-71-74-70
|-5
|1.680
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T37
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|69-72-75
|E
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|63
|67-71-69-76
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T54
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T42
|68-69-72-67
|-12
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Crowe has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged -0.260 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.018
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.626
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.446
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.492
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.295
|-0.260
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.018 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe has sported a -0.626 mark.
- Crowe has averaged 306.5 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- On the greens, Crowe has delivered a 1.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.17 Putts Per Round.
- Crowe has accumulated 74 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on TOUR.
- He has broken par 25.93% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
