Tom Kim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Tom Kim will compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Tom Kim's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Tom Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T52
|73-73-72-79
|+9
|12.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|74-66-74-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-73-69-76
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T44
|73-72-73-73
|+3
|16.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|67-66-72-73
|-6
|10.600
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T7
|69-65-68-70
|-16
|212.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
Tom Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he tied for seventh with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tom Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.016
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.570
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.190
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.347
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.017
|0.129
Tom Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.570 this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Kim ranks 110th on TOUR with 65.17%.
- Kim's average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 71st on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 147th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89.
- Kim has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
