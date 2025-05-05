PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Kim will compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Kim at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Tom Kim's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Tom Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT5273-73-72-79+912.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3674-66-74-69-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-73-69-76E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-76+10--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT4473-72-73-73+316.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4467-66-72-73-610.600
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT769-65-68-70-16212.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--

    Tom Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he tied for seventh with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tom Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.016-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5700.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.190-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.347-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0170.129

    Tom Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.570 this season, ranking 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Kim ranks 110th on TOUR with 65.17%.
    • Kim's average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 71st on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 147th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89.
    • Kim has accumulated 291 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 78th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW