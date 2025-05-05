Tim Widing betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Tim Widing will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Widing's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Widing's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Tim Widing's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
Tim Widing's recent performances
- Widing's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 24th with a score of 20-under.
- He has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Widing has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tim Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.036
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.336
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.378
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.631
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.309
|-0.572
Tim Widing's advanced stats and rankings
- Widing's average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 20th on TOUR this season.
- He has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.19%, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
- Widing's Putts Per Round average of 28.83 places him 115th on TOUR this season.
- He ranks 72nd in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Widing has accumulated 15 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 200th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
