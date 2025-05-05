Thriston Lawrence betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence is sporting a -0.775 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.88% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranks 184th by breaking par 17.42% of the time.