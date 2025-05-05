PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Thriston Lawrence betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Thriston Lawrence returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 36th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to improve on his previous performance in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Lawrence at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Lawrence's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3670-67-70-69-8

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Lawrence's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-76+11--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-69+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-70-68-73-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5972-65-71-71-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-75+9--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC75-74+7--

    Lawrence's recent performances

    • Lawrence's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 54th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
    • Lawrence has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lawrence has averaged -1.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.0550.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.775-0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.318-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.653-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-1.801-1.236

    Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence is sporting a -0.775 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranks 184th by breaking par 17.42% of the time.
    • Lawrence has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 206th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW