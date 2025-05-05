Thriston Lawrence betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Thriston Lawrence of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Thriston Lawrence returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 36th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to improve on his previous performance in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Lawrence's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T36
|70-67-70-69
|-8
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Lawrence's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Lawrence's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-68-73
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|72-65-71-71
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
Lawrence's recent performances
- Lawrence's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 54th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- Lawrence has an average of 0.070 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lawrence has averaged -1.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lawrence's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.055
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.775
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.318
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.653
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-1.801
|-1.236
Lawrence's advanced stats and rankings
- Lawrence has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.055 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lawrence is sporting a -0.775 mark that ranks 176th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lawrence has delivered a -0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 180th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranks 184th by breaking par 17.42% of the time.
- Lawrence has accumulated 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 206th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lawrence as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
