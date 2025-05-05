PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark reacts to his shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark reacts to his shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 16th last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Olesen's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1671-69-71-61-12

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Olesen's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-67-70-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3671-73-70-69-117.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4970-67-68-72-77.750
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT4372-73-76-71+815.750
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT3968-68-69-67-814.000

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 1.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3110.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.3140.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1390.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.0930.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8571.060

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.311 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.314 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Olesen has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW