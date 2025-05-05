Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark reacts to his shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 16th last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Olesen's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|71-69-71-61
|-12
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Olesen's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|71-73-70-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|70-67-68-72
|-7
|7.750
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T43
|72-73-76-71
|+8
|15.750
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T39
|68-68-69-67
|-8
|14.000
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 1.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.311
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.314
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.139
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.093
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.857
|1.060
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.311 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen is sporting a 0.314 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen is delivering a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Olesen has accumulated 140 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
