4H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Thomas Rosenmueller will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Thomas Rosenmueller's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5266-69-71-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-71-70-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5970-65-70-74-92.987
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6871-67-74-70-23.125
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-78+11--

    Thomas Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • Rosenmueller had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of 0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4220.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.041-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green175-0.454-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.706-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.779-0.147

    Thomas Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a -0.041 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
    • Rosenmueller has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 173rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

