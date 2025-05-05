Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Rosenmueller has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sports a -0.041 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 40th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rosenmueller has delivered a -0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.