Theo Humphrey betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Theo Humphrey of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Theo Humphrey is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This marks Humphrey's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Humphrey's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Theo Humphrey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|72-68-75-72
|-1
|--
Theo Humphrey's recent performances
- Humphrey's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 53rd with a score of 1-under.
- Humphrey has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Humphrey has averaged -0.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theo Humphrey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.741
Theo Humphrey's advanced stats and rankings
- Humphrey has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 63.89% in the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance for 2025 is 316.1 yards.
- Humphrey is averaging 29.00 Putts Per Round in the current season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67% for 2025.
- Humphrey has a Par Breakers rate of 19.44% in the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Humphrey as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
