PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This will be an opportunity for Hubbard to make his mark on the tournament's 7,347-yard, par-71 course.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Hubbard's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Mark Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT569-65-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-69-72-69-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-70-71-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-77+8--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--

    Mark Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mark Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.0820.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.049-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.2920.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1670.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.5910.547

    Mark Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.082 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.049 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
    • Hubbard has accumulated 225 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW