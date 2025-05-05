Mark Hubbard betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This will be an opportunity for Hubbard to make his mark on the tournament's 7,347-yard, par-71 course.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Hubbard's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Mark Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|69-65-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-69-72-69
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Mark Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mark Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.082
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.049
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.292
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.167
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.591
|0.547
Mark Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.082 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.049 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
- Hubbard has accumulated 225 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
