5H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Taylor Moore is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This will be an opportunity for Moore to make his mark on the $4 million purse event.

    Latest odds for Moore at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Moore's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-71+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3371-68-73-74-227.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4269-68-71-68-811.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3468-71-67-69-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT965-69-68-68-1475.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2273-68-70-67-1038.273
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5674-71-69-80+65.200
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT767-68-66-68-1982.500

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4340.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.276-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3920.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.232-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.318-0.047

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.434 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.276 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Moore has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

