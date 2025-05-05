Taylor Moore betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Taylor Moore is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This will be an opportunity for Moore to make his mark on the $4 million purse event.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Moore's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|27.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-71-67-69
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|75.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|73-68-70-67
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|74-71-69-80
|+6
|5.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T7
|67-68-66-68
|-19
|82.500
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 19-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.434
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.276
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.392
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.232
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.318
|-0.047
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.434 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.0 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sports a -0.276 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 68.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Moore has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
