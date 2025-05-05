PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Taylor Montgomery tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This tournament offers a purse of $4 million for players to compete for.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Montgomery's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Montgomery's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2567-65-68-73-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4570-66-68-72-810.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6971-69-72-72E3.100
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5872-66-68-72-104.900

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • Montgomery's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.301-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.589-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0590.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.532-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.299-0.510

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery's average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee is -0.301, ranking 155th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Montgomery sports a -0.589 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 12th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Montgomery has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 176th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW