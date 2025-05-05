Taylor Montgomery betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Taylor Montgomery tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This tournament offers a purse of $4 million for players to compete for.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Montgomery's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|67-65-68-73
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T69
|71-69-72-72
|E
|3.100
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T58
|72-66-68-72
|-10
|4.900
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.301
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.589
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.059
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.532
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.299
|-0.510
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery's average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee is -0.301, ranking 155th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Montgomery sports a -0.589 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 64.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 12th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Montgomery has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 176th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
