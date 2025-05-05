Taylor Dickson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to take place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11. Dickson will look to improve upon his performance from last year as he takes on the challenging 7,347-yard par-71 course.
Taylor Dickson's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|69
|69-71-73-73
|+2
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Dickson's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished 69th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Taylor Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|66-69-69-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-72-79-79
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
Taylor Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Dickson has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has averaged -0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.312
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.386
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|0.051
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.052
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.595
|-0.068
Taylor Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson is sporting a -0.386 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 61.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson is delivering a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 19.18% of the time.
- Dickson has accumulated 120 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.