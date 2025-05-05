PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Dickson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Taylor Dickson returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to take place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11. Dickson will look to improve upon his performance from last year as he takes on the challenging 7,347-yard par-71 course.

    Latest odds for Dickson at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Taylor Dickson's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246969-71-73-73+2

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Dickson's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished 69th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Taylor Dickson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2966-69-69-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-72-79-79+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3965-70-70-68-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-67-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-71-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-80+8--

    Taylor Dickson's recent performances

    • Dickson has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Dickson has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dickson has averaged -0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.312-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.386-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.051-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0520.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.595-0.068

    Taylor Dickson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dickson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 (157th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson is sporting a -0.386 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 172nd with a 61.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dickson is delivering a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 19.18% of the time.
    • Dickson has accumulated 120 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 139th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

