Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Takumi Kanaya is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. The tournament will take place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-13
|12.133
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T32
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|24.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.232
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.489
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.186
|0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.502
|0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.431
|0.547
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.7 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.489 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Kanaya ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96% and has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 134th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
