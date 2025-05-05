PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Takumi Kanaya is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. The tournament will take place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT567-67-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3469-67-70-69-1312.133
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3266-69-72-67-1024.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.232-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.489-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1860.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5020.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4310.547

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.7 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.489 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Kanaya ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96% and has accumulated 136 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 134th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
