Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.232 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.7 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sports a -0.489 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.