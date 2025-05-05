Steven Fisk betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Fisk's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-70-63-72
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|68-72-74-75
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|76-68-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T4
|67-67-67-68
|-19
|72.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|69-64-69-70
|-12
|44.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T63
|69-76-75-75
|+7
|4.200
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.516
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.129
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.209
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.776
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.078
|0.491
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.776 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 181st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 20.03% of the time.
- Fisk has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
