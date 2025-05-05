PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Fisk's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Fisk's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-70-63-72-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3368-72-74-75+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2876-68-70-68-225.813
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT467-67-67-68-1972.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1769-64-69-70-1244.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6369-76-75-75+74.200

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5160.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1290.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2090.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting176-0.776-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.0780.491

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a 0.129 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 14th with a 69.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.776 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 181st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 20.03% of the time.
    • Fisk has accumulated 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW