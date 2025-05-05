Seamus Power betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 20: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 20, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Seamus Power competes in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic May 8-11 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This marks Power's first appearance in this tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Power's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|67-68-71-73
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|70-72-70-66
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|69-73-74-70
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|16.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60.000
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 6-under.
- Power has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.036
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.022
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.312
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.446
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.076
|0.268
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.036 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sports a 0.022 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power has delivered a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
- Power has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
