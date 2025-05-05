Scott Piercy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Piercy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.

Piercy has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.