4H AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Scott Piercy returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 26th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Piercy's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2668-69-69-68-10

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Piercy's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Piercy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2668-71-74-68-719.289
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-74E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5571-68-71-68-65.700
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D74+3--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT1665-67-68-70-14--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT5467-70-69-70-8--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3769-67-73-68-716.000
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--

    Piercy's recent performances

    • Piercy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
    • Piercy has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Piercy has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0130.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2010.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0950.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.327-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0180.460

    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Piercy has a Driving Distance average of 294.5 yards this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Piercy is sporting a -0.201 mark this season.
    • On the greens, Piercy is delivering a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.30.
    • Piercy is breaking par 25.56% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 195th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

