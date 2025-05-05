Scott Piercy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Scott Piercy returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 26th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Piercy's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|68-69-69-68
|-10
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Piercy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|19.289
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|71-68-71-68
|-6
|5.700
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T16
|65-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T54
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|69-67-73-68
|-7
|16.000
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
- Piercy has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has averaged 0.460 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.013
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.201
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.095
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.327
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.018
|0.460
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
- Piercy has a Driving Distance average of 294.5 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Piercy is sporting a -0.201 mark this season.
- On the greens, Piercy is delivering a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.30.
- Piercy is breaking par 25.56% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 195th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
