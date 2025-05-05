Sami Valimaki betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki is sporting a 0.622 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.09%.