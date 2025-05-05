PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Sami Valimaki returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his previous appearance. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Valimaki's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3966-71-67-69-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1867-69-71-68-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1270-70-70-75-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open470-67-64-62-17135.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3667-75-70-71-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6970-71-82-74+96.375
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4863-72-73-69-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3466-67-72-70-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 1.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.283-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.6220.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.2430.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5680.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6641.347

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki is sporting a 0.622 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.09%.
    • Valimaki has accumulated 351 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 68th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW