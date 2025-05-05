Sami Valimaki betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Sami Valimaki returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in his previous appearance. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Valimaki's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|4
|70-67-64-62
|-17
|135.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|67-75-70-71
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T69
|70-71-82-74
|+9
|6.375
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|63-72-73-69
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 17-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 1.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.283
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.622
|0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.243
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.568
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.664
|1.347
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.283 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki is sporting a 0.622 mark that ranks 14th on TOUR. He ranks 82nd with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.09%.
- Valimaki has accumulated 351 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
