Sam Ryder betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.281 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.123 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.