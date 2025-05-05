PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Sam Ryder returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after a T26 finish in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Sam Ryder's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2667-69-66-72-10

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Sam Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4063-74-77-76+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6166-70-70-71-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-70-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-71-72-72-582.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4864-72-71-70-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5969-69-69-72-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3670-70-67-70-716.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2571-74-71-72E31.000

    Sam Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sam Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.281-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.123-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.122-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.9250.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6460.430

    Sam Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.281 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.123 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
    • Ryder has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 88th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

