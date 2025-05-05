Sam Ryder betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Sam Ryder returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after a T26 finish in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Sam Ryder's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Sam Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|63-74-77-76
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|66-70-70-71
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-70-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|82.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|64-72-71-70
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|69-69-69-72
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|16.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|71-74-71-72
|E
|31.000
Sam Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sam Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.281
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.123
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.122
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.925
|0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.646
|0.430
Sam Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.281 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.123 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Ryder has accumulated 255 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 88th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
