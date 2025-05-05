PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to take place May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hisatsune will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-67-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-69-61-75-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-68-69-950.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-67-73-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4767-69-70-68-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-66-71-68-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1066-68-68-68-1470.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1700.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.167-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1960.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0380.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5710.429

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.167 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

