Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Ryo Hisatsune returns to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to take place May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hisatsune will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Hisatsune's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-67
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-69-61-75
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-68-69
|-9
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-67-73-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-66-71-68
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T10
|66-68-68-68
|-14
|70.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.170
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.167
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.196
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.038
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.571
|0.429
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.170 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.167 mark that ranks 69th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 67.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.038 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
- Hisatsune has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
