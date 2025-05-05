Ryan Palmer betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Ryan Palmer of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This tournament marks Palmer's first appearance in this event in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Palmer's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-77
|+16
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|77
|70-67-79-78
|+10
|2.300
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|66-67-69-73
|-13
|18.000
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at The American Express, where he scored 13-under.
- He has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.822 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.150
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|185
|-1.746
|-0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.220
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.791
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|185
|-2.907
|-1.822
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer's average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee is -0.150, ranking 136th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Palmer has a -1.746 mark that ranks 185th on TOUR. He ranks 179th with a 60.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer has a -0.791 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 177th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.66% of the time.
- Palmer has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 193rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
