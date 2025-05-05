PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Fox betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Ryan Fox returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after a strong showing last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Fox at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Fox's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T470-66-66-67-15

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6066-71-70-72-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-71-73-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1568-65-65-71-1153.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4768-74-74-69+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2072-70-72-70-448.300
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6372-66-71-72-34.200

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.0880.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.172-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.037-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.070-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.117-0.182

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.172 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

