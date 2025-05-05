Ryan Fox betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Ryan Fox returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after a strong showing last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Fox's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Fox's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|66-71-70-72
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-71-73-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T15
|68-65-65-71
|-11
|53.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|68-74-74-69
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T63
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|4.200
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged -0.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.088
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.172
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.037
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.070
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.117
|-0.182
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.088 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox is sporting a 0.172 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 22.04% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.