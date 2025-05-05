Robby Shelton betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
TULUM, MEXICO - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 26th last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Shelton's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Shelton's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Shelton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-70-63-72
|-21
|15.542
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|5.600
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|72-66-67-67
|-10
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|68-64-71-71
|-10
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T60
|74-67-72-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T67
|68-69-72-74
|-1
|3.300
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Shelton has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton has averaged 0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.027
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has hit 73.61% of Greens in Regulation this season.
- His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 289.6 yards.
- Shelton has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 197th on TOUR.
- He averages 29.00 putts per round this season.
- Shelton's bogey avoidance rate is 9.72% for the 2025 season.
- He has made par breakers (birdies or better) on 23.61% of holes played this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
