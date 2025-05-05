PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TULUM, MEXICO - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

TULUM, MEXICO - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 26th last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Shelton's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2672-67-67-68-10

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Shelton's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Shelton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4569-68-70-70-115.600
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1772-66-67-67-10--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1768-64-71-71-10--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6074-67-72-71-4--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC68-76+2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT6768-69-72-74-13.300

    Shelton's recent performances

    • Shelton has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Shelton has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton has averaged 0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.027

    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton has hit 73.61% of Greens in Regulation this season.
    • His average driving distance for the 2025 season is 289.6 yards.
    • Shelton has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 197th on TOUR.
    • He averages 29.00 putts per round this season.
    • Shelton's bogey avoidance rate is 9.72% for the 2025 season.
    • He has made par breakers (birdies or better) on 23.61% of holes played this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW