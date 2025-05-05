Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Rikuya Hoshino tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Hoshino's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|67-69-71-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-70-73-73
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|70-66-73-71
|-8
|2.427
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|70-67-65-75
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.085
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.184
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.025
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.056
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.350
|0.118
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.085 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.184 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
- Hoshino has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 174th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
