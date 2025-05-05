PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Rikuya Hoshino tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hoshino at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Hoshino's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hoshino's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3967-69-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-70-73-73-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6470-66-73-71-82.427
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4870-67-65-75-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-72+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--

    Hoshino's recent performances

    • Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 26th with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoshino has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.0850.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.184-0.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0250.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.0560.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.3500.118

    Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.085 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoshino sports a -0.184 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 62.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.97, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
    • Hoshino has accumulated 54 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 174th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW