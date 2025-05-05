Rico Hoey betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
NICHOLASVILLE, KENTUCKY - JULY 13: Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to improve his performance in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Hoey's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-76
|+8
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|63-73-68-73
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-66-68-64
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-69-78-66
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-69-70-68
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|66-69-68-70
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.660
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.363
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|0.007
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-1.067
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.037
|0.381
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.660 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey is sporting a 0.363 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey is delivering a -1.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 183rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 182nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 187 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
