4H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NICHOLASVILLE, KENTUCKY - JULY 13: Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to improve his performance in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Hoey's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-76+8

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5263-73-68-73-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-68-71-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-66-68-64-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-69-78-66-227.600
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-69-70-68-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2566-69-68-70-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-74E--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6600.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3630.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green960.0070.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting183-1.0670.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.0370.381

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.660 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey is sporting a 0.363 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey is delivering a -1.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 183rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 182nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.54% of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 187 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

