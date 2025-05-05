Rico Hoey betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.

Hoey has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.