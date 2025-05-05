Ricky Castillo betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Ricky Castillo will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Castillo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Castillo's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|65-66-67-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|10.578
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|68-68-69-75
|-8
|2.427
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|66-71-67-74
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|68-69-69-72
|-6
|5.700
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.318
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.384
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.174
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.349
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.527
|0.603
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.318 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.384 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
- Castillo ranks 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.78% and 82nd in Par Breakers at 22.36%.
- He has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.