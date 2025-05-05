Ricky Castillo betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Castillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.

Castillo has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.