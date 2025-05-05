Rafael Campos betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Rafael Campos returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, teeing off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 8-11. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Campos missed the cut.
Campos's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-70-73-75
|-1
|3.400
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|70-71-76-74
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-69-72-75
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|69-67-71-68
|-9
|17.000
Campos's recent performances
- Campos's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
- Campos has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.705
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.653
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.293
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.028
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.679
|-0.547
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.705 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.653 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 60.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.78% of the time.
- Campos has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 182nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
