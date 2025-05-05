PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Rafael Campos returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, teeing off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 8-11. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Campos missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Campos at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Campos's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-70-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Campos's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Campos's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-70-73-75-13.400
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4770-71-76-74+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-69-72-75+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-77+12--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-76+12--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3469-67-71-68-917.000

    Campos's recent performances

    • Campos's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
    • Campos has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.7050.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.653-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.2930.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.028-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.679-0.547

    Campos's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.705 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.653 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 60.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.78% of the time.
    • Campos has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 182nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

