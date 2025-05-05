Quade Cummins betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Quade Cummins will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Cummins' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Cummins' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|65-73-74-73
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-68-74-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-70-67-67
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T32
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|24.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Cummins has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged 0.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.219
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.223
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.283
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.411
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.124
|0.114
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.219 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins is sporting a -0.223 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
- Cummins has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 129th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
