5H AGO

Quade Cummins betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Quade Cummins will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Cummins' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cummins at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Cummins' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Cummins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4165-73-74-73-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-68-74-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-70-67-67-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-70-67-70-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3269-68-68-69-1024.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--

    Cummins' recent performances

    • Cummins has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Cummins has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has averaged 0.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.2190.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.223-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.283-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.4110.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1240.114

    Cummins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.219 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins is sporting a -0.223 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
    • Cummins has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 129th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

