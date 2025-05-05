Quade Cummins betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.219 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins is sporting a -0.223 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.