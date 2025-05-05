Preston Cole betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Preston Cole of the United States, Corebridge Financial Team of PGA of America Golf Professionals, plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Preston Cole is set to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, taking place May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This marks Cole's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Cole's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-83
|+16
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 16-over.
- Cole has an average of -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -7.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-2.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.821
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has averaged -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cole has averaged -3.007 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Cole has posted an average of -2.942 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Cole has averaged -1.500 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Cole has averaged -7.821 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
