Philip Knowles betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Philip Knowles returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Knowles' recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|E
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Knowles' most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Knowles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|26.665
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-72-
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|65
|72-68-72-70
|E
|--
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles' best finish in his last ten appearances was T16 at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 15-under.
- Knowles has an average of -0.677 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has averaged -1.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.934
|-0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.283
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.127
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|185
|-1.203
|-0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-2.294
|-1.901
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
- Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.934 (180th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles sports a -0.283 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 181st with a 59.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -1.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 185th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 178th by breaking par 18.69% of the time.
- Knowles has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 190th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.