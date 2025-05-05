PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Philip Knowles betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Philip Knowles returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Knowles at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Knowles' recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-70E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Knowles' most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Knowles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-67-69-68-1526.665
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-68-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D74+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC78-70-72-+4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM Classic6572-68-72-70E--

    Knowles' recent performances

    • Knowles' best finish in his last ten appearances was T16 at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 15-under.
    • Knowles has an average of -0.677 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knowles has averaged -1.901 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.934-0.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.283-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.127-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting185-1.203-0.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Total184-2.294-1.901

    Knowles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.934 (180th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles sports a -0.283 mark that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 181st with a 59.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -1.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 185th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 178th by breaking par 18.69% of the time.
    • Knowles has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 190th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

