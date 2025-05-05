PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Malnati's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Malnati's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-78+10--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-80+114.200
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6870-68-71-73-23.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-70-66-74-57.288
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-77+2--

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for 49th with a score of 5-under.
    • He has an average of -0.984 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-0.845-0.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green182-1.004-0.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.5440.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.618-0.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Total182-1.923-2.047

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.544 ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Malnati has posted a -1.004 mark that ranks 182nd on TOUR. He ranks 185th with a 57.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 167th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.
    • Malnati's average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 130th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 194th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW