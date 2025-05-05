Peter Malnati betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Malnati's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Malnati's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-80
|+11
|4.200
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|70-68-71-73
|-2
|3.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-70-66-74
|-5
|7.288
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for 49th with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of -0.984 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-0.845
|-0.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|182
|-1.004
|-0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.544
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.618
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-1.923
|-2.047
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.544 ranks sixth on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Malnati has posted a -1.004 mark that ranks 182nd on TOUR. He ranks 185th with a 57.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a -0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 167th on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.
- Malnati's average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 130th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 194th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
