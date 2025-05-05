Paul Waring betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Paul Waring tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Waring's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Waring's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
Waring's recent performances
- Waring's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has an average of -0.892 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.976 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.480
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.034
|-0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.431
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.775
|-0.892
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.720
|-1.976
Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.480 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 300.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring is sporting a -1.034 mark. He has a 59.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he is breaking par 19.05% of the time.
- Waring's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 23.02% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
