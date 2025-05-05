Paul Waring betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.480 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 300.8 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring is sporting a -1.034 mark. He has a 59.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he is breaking par 19.05% of the time.