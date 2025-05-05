Paul Peterson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Peterson's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-70-67-68
|-16
|32.250
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- He has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.454
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.497
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.252
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.158
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.542
|-0.238
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.4 yards ranks 184th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.497 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
- Peterson has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.