PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1267-70-67-68-1632.250
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D75+3--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
    • He has an average of -0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.238 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.454-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.497-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2520.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.1580.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.542-0.238

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.4 yards ranks 184th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.497 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
    • Peterson has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW