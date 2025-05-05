PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patton Kizzire betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after a solid performance in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to improve upon his previous showing in this tournament.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Kizzire's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1070-65-67-68-14

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4964-70-69-73-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-73+8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-70-77-83+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire's best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 49th with a score of 8-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged -0.691 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.301-0.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.226-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2710.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.495-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.752-0.691

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.226 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 61.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Kizzire has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 187th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

