Patton Kizzire betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after a solid performance in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 looking to improve upon his previous showing in this tournament.
Kizzire's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|64-70-69-73
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-70-77-83
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 49th with a score of 8-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.270 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.691 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.301
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.226
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.271
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.495
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.752
|-0.691
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.226 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 61.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kizzire has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 187th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
