Patrick Rodgers betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.230 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.