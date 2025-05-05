Patrick Rodgers betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Rodgers' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Rodgers' first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.
Patrick Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-67-66-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|75-69-70-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|72-70-77-74
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|70-67-67-71
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-74-70-70
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-69-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|67-68-66-72
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|337.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Patrick Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for third with a score of 9-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Patrick Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.022
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.230
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.300
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.086
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.177
|-0.001
Patrick Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.022 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.230 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.12, and he ranks 109th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 572 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.