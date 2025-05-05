Patrick Fishburn betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.

Fishburn has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.