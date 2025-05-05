PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Fishburn's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2073-66-66-68-11

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-66-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-71-72-68-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-67-73-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC65-77E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1330.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0480.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.022-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0580.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2170.674

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.133 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a 0.048 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Fishburn has accumulated 213 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

