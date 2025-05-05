Norman Xiong betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 09: Norman Xiong of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Norman Xiong will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Xiong's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Norman Xiong's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Norman Xiong's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T40
|68-74-75-73
|+2
|15.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T29
|65-65-70-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
Norman Xiong's recent performances
- Xiong has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Xiong has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong has averaged 0.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norman Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.753
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.238
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.271
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.509
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.752
|0.265
Norman Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
- Xiong has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.753 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards has been impressive.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Xiong has sported a 0.238 mark. He has achieved a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Xiong has delivered a -0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.23 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 25.64% of the time.
- Xiong has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 180th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.