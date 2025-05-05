PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Noah Goodwin will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This will be Goodwin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5671-70-73-79+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4271-71-69-73E12.100
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-66-72-68-1632.250
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-70-65-74-77.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6367-75-72-81+74.200
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-69-72-6--

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged -0.682 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.173-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.0950.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.056-0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.290-0.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.615-0.682

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.173 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sports a -0.095 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 21.15% of the time.
    • Goodwin has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 168th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW