Noah Goodwin betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Noah Goodwin will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This will be Goodwin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Goodwin's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|71-70-73-79
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|71-71-69-73
|E
|12.100
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|66-66-72-68
|-16
|32.250
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-70-65-74
|-7
|7.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T63
|67-75-72-81
|+7
|4.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-72
|-6
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Goodwin has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.682 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.173
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.095
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.056
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.290
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.615
|-0.682
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.173 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sports a -0.095 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 21.15% of the time.
- Goodwin has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 168th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
