4H AGO

Nick Watney betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Nick Watney of the United States plays his shot on the ninth hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Nick Watney returns to compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The tournament runs from May 8-11, 2025, with Watney looking to improve on his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Watney at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Watney's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-75+6

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Watney's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Watney's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3468-70-66-71-1312.133
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC70-73+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2372-66-68-69-9--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC73-74+5--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--

    Watney's recent performances

    • Watney's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
    • Watney has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Watney has averaged 0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2630.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.072-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.441-0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5450.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2950.042

    Watney's advanced stats and rankings

    • Watney has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.263 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks him - on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Watney is sporting a -0.072 mark. He has a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Watney has delivered a 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he is breaking par 20.83 percent of the time.
    • Watney has accumulated 12 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 204th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

