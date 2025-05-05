Nick Watney betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Nick Watney of the United States plays his shot on the ninth hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Nick Watney returns to compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The tournament runs from May 8-11, 2025, with Watney looking to improve on his previous performance at this event.
Watney's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-75
|+6
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Watney's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Watney's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|12.133
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T23
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Watney's recent performances
- Watney's best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
- Watney has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Watney has averaged 0.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.263
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.072
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.441
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.545
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.295
|0.042
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
- Watney has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.263 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks him - on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Watney is sporting a -0.072 mark. He has a 75.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Watney has delivered a 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he is breaking par 20.83 percent of the time.
- Watney has accumulated 12 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 204th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
