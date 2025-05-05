Nick Hardy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Nick Hardy will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Hardy's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Hardy's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|68-71-72-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|2.427
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished with a score of 16-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.147
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.118
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.155
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|155
|-0.407
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.534
|-0.204
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy is averaging 306.8 yards in Driving Distance this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 69.16%, which ranks 29th on TOUR.
- Hardy is averaging 29.66 Putts Per Round, ranking 176th in this category.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.28%, placing him 124th on TOUR.
- Hardy's Par Breakers percentage is 19.92%, ranking him 156th in this statistic.
- He has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 202nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
