5H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Hardy will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Hardy's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Hardy's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4168-71-72-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC68-78+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6466-71-71-72-82.427
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished with a score of 16-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged -0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1470.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.118-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.1550.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.407-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.534-0.204

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy is averaging 306.8 yards in Driving Distance this season, ranking 38th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 69.16%, which ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • Hardy is averaging 29.66 Putts Per Round, ranking 176th in this category.
    • He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.28%, placing him 124th on TOUR.
    • Hardy's Par Breakers percentage is 19.92%, ranking him 156th in this statistic.
    • He has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 202nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

