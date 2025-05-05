Michael Feuerstein betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - APRIL 18: Michael Feuerstein of United States of America plays his second shot on the 9th hole on day two of the Abu Dhabi Challenge 2025 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club on April 18, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Michael Feuerstein is set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This will be Feuerstein's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Feuerstein's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing 22-under.
Michael Feuerstein's recent performances
- Feuerstein has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
Michael Feuerstein's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Michael Feuerstein's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are currently available for Michael Feuerstein.
All stats in this article are accurate for Feuerstein as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.