Max McGreevy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.360 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.