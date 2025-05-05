PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Max McGreevy will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is McGreevy's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-71-66-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-69-75-74-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5472-69-72-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2068-71-70-75-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4076-72-73-71+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT469-68-64-67-16122.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2574-65-68-66-1131.000

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.291-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3600.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.1680.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0020.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4800.041

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.360 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • McGreevy has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 80th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW