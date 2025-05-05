Max McGreevy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Max McGreevy will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is McGreevy's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-71-66-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-69-75-74
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|76-72-73-71
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T4
|69-68-64-67
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|74-65-68-66
|-11
|31.000
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.291
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.360
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.168
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.002
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.480
|0.041
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.291 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.360 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- McGreevy has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 80th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
