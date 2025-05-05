Matti Schmid betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid is sporting a 0.204 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.62% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schmid is delivering a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 23.57% of the time.