Matti Schmid betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Matti Schmid of Germany watches his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid returns to compete in the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Schmid will be looking to improve upon his missed cut performance from last year's tournament.
Schmid's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|+0
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|0
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|67-72-69-69
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|0
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|0
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|72-72-68-70
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|0
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|66-69-69-66
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-72
|E
|0
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|0
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.106
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.204
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|180
|-0.507
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.023
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.433
|-0.374
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid is sporting a 0.204 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 39th with a 68.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid is delivering a -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 23.57% of the time.
- Schmid has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.