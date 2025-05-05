Matthew Riedel betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.397 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel is sporting a -0.138 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riedel is delivering a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.62% of the time.