Matthew Riedel betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Matthew Riedel of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Matthew Riedel will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This will be Riedel's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Riedel at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Matthew Riedel's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Matthew Riedel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-73+5--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship7069-71-80-74+61.867
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5274-68-74-76+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6168-65-79-65-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2670-69-69-66-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6568-69-71-75-13.900
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-69-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-77+9--

    Matthew Riedel's recent performances

    • Riedel had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
    • He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Riedel has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matthew Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.397-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.138-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green183-0.751-0.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1570.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.129-0.672

    Matthew Riedel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.397 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel is sporting a -0.138 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Riedel is delivering a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.62% of the time.
    • Riedel has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 183rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

