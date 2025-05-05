Matthew Riedel betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Matthew Riedel of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Matthew Riedel will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This will be Riedel's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Matthew Riedel's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Matthew Riedel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|69-71-80-74
|+6
|1.867
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|74-68-74-76
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|68-65-79-65
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-69-69-66
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|68-69-71-75
|-1
|3.900
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
Matthew Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matthew Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.397
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.138
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|183
|-0.751
|-0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.157
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.129
|-0.672
Matthew Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.397 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel is sporting a -0.138 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riedel is delivering a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 165th by breaking par 19.62% of the time.
- Riedel has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 183rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
